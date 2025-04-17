Woman and her pet dog injured in 'terrifying' targeted attack
A woman and her pet dog have been injured in what police have described as a “targeted attack”.
The incident happened around 9pm on Tuesday at a property on Lochaber Drive in Rutherglen.
A 47-year-old woman was seriously assaulted and taken to hospital for treatment.
Her dog was also injured in the attack and was taken to a vet.
A white, medium-sized Kia car stopped outside the house in the lead-up to the incident, according to police.
A man was seen getting out of the passenger side of the car before the attack happened.
Detective constable Debbie Walker said: “This was a terrifying event and it is imperative we trace those responsible. However, there is not believed to be any risk to the wider public.
“I am asking people with information to contact us. If you have dash cam from Lochaber Drive and the surrounding area around 9pm, please check the footage as it could have captured vital images which could assist us in identifying those responsible for this attack,” she said.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3517 of Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”