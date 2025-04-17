Woman and her pet dog injured in 'terrifying' targeted attack

The attack left both a woman and her dog injured and has been described as “terrifying” by police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman and her pet dog have been injured in what police have described as a “targeted attack”.

The incident happened around 9pm on Tuesday at a property on Lochaber Drive in Rutherglen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 47-year-old woman was seriously assaulted and her dog was also injured. | Contributed

A 47-year-old woman was seriously assaulted and taken to hospital for treatment.

Her dog was also injured in the attack and was taken to a vet.

A white, medium-sized Kia car stopped outside the house in the lead-up to the incident, according to police.

A man was seen getting out of the passenger side of the car before the attack happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective constable Debbie Walker said: “This was a terrifying event and it is imperative we trace those responsible. However, there is not believed to be any risk to the wider public.

“I am asking people with information to contact us. If you have dash cam from Lochaber Drive and the surrounding area around 9pm, please check the footage as it could have captured vital images which could assist us in identifying those responsible for this attack,” she said.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3517 of Tuesday, April 15, 2025.