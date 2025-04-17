Man with 'heart of gold' found fatally injured in residential street in 'targeted attack'

Joe Buchanan, 35, was described as having a “heart of gold” in a statement by his family

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man whose family said had a “heart of gold” was found fatally injured in the street.

Officers believe Joe Buchanan, 35, was attacked in a “targeted incident”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said he was fatally injured after an incident in Springhill Street, Douglas, South Lanarkshire, about 8.35pm on Sunday.

Police were called to the Craigentinny area of Edinburgh shortly before 5pm on Wednesday | Adobe

He died at the scene. His family said in a statement: “We want to thank everyone who has shown support to the family.

“Joe had a heart of gold and we would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward. We would also ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Joe Buchanan was found fatally injured | Police Scotland

Detective Inspector Mark McGraw, of the major investigation team, said: “This appears to have been a targeted incident and we do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Extensive police inquiries are ongoing at this time and officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Door-to-door inquiries are also being carried out.

“From what we understand, an incident took place on Springhill Street. Emergency services attended. However, Joe was pronounced dead.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Springhill Street area on Sunday night, who has not yet been on contact with police but who witnessed the incident or has any information that may assist officers with the investigation, to get in touch with us.

“We would also welcome any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage from the street between 8.20pm and 8.40pm that night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Mark Chivers said: “We will have a continued police presence in the area and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace those responsible.”