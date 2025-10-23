CCTV footage in the area is being reviewed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are hunting for two men who were allegedly engaged in a sexual act in front of people at a Clydebank bus stop

Officers were called on Monday at around 10.30pm to a report of incident on Barns Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men have been described as black, in their mid to late 20s, with slim builds.

One has long hair and was wearing a camouflage jacket with a grey hood.

The other man had short hair and was wearing a black jacket and white shirt.

Officers are appealing for information. | John Devlin

CCTV footage from in and around the area is being reviewed for more information on the two men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Detective Constable Jack Muir said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

“If you witnessed anything or have any information regarding the incident, please contact us.

“Your information could prove significant and assist our enquiries."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad