West Dunbartonshire crime: Police hunt two men who 'engaged in sexual act' at Clydebank bus stop
Police are hunting for two men who were allegedly engaged in a sexual act in front of people at a Clydebank bus stop
Officers were called on Monday at around 10.30pm to a report of incident on Barns Road.
The men have been described as black, in their mid to late 20s, with slim builds.
One has long hair and was wearing a camouflage jacket with a grey hood.
The other man had short hair and was wearing a black jacket and white shirt.
CCTV footage from in and around the area is being reviewed for more information on the two men.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
Detective Constable Jack Muir said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.
“If you witnessed anything or have any information regarding the incident, please contact us.
“Your information could prove significant and assist our enquiries."
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3716 of October 20. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.