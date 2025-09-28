West Dunbartonshire crash: Man charged after death of female pedestrian 10 months after Clydebank crash

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2025, 16:04 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2025, 16:15 BST
The man will now be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

A man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a crash in Clydebank.

Emergency services were called at around 5.40pm on Thursday, November 7, 2024 to Dumbarton Road after a pedestrian was allegedly struck by a Volkswagen Amarok.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pedestrian, 56-year-old Kellylee Robson, died following the crash.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Following an investigation into the crash, a 58-year-old man has now been arrested and charged.

Officers say he will now be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

Related topics:Emergency servicesVolkswagen
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice