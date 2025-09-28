West Dunbartonshire crash: Man charged after death of female pedestrian 10 months after Clydebank crash
A man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a crash in Clydebank.
Emergency services were called at around 5.40pm on Thursday, November 7, 2024 to Dumbarton Road after a pedestrian was allegedly struck by a Volkswagen Amarok.
The pedestrian, 56-year-old Kellylee Robson, died following the crash.
Following an investigation into the crash, a 58-year-old man has now been arrested and charged.
Officers say he will now be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.