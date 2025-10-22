The 17-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A teenage boy was hit by a coach after being chased on to a busy Edinburgh road in an alleged unprovoked attack by a man who got off a bus.

Officers said the 17-year-old male was approached by two men at South Gyle Access who had exited the number 22 bus at around 2.50pm on Tuesday.

One of the men, thought to be around the same age as the victim, then chased the victim into the road, where he was hit by a coach travelling in the opposite direction.

The victim was then allegedly attacked while he was on the ground.

After emergency services arrived, he was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with what officers have described as “serious injuries.”

The suspect is described as a white male, aged approximately 17, around 5ft 11 and slim build. He was reported to be wearing dark clothing and a dark beanie hat.

Detective Sergeant John Dunn said: “This was a violent, unprovoked attack and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to track down the male responsible.

“We believe there were members of the public who will have witnessed the incident and are yet to speak to police, so would encourage anyone with information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1855 of October 21.