Three others remain in hospital after the Manchester synagogue attack.

One of the victims of the Manchester synagogue terror attack died after apparently being injured by a police gunshot, it has been confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said full post-mortem examinations were scheduled for later on Friday, as he confirmed one of the victims had died in connection with being injured by a police gunshot.

The confirmation came just hours after two men killed in the terror attack were named by police.

Greater Manchester Police said Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died after a terrorist identified as Jihad Al-Shamie drove into a group of people outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue before stabbing a man.

Three other people remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Sir Stephen said: “The Home Office Pathologist has advised that he has provisionally determined, that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury,” he said.

“It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad Al-Shamie, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP’s Authorised Firearms Officers as they worked to prevent the offender from entering the synagogue and causing further harm to our Jewish community.

“It follows therefore, that subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end.

“We have also been advised by medical professionals that one of the three victims currently receiving treatment in hospital, has also suffered a gunshot wound, which is mercifully not life-threatening.

“It is believed that both victims were close together behind the synagogue door, as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry.”

Al-Shamie was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the attack in Crumpsall on Thursday morning, which took place on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day. Three people have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.

Al-Shamie, 35, is understood to have entered the UK as a young child and been granted British citizenship in 2006 when he was around the age of 16.

It is understood his name has not appeared in initial searches of police and security service records, and he is not thought to have been under investigation.

Police at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue on Friday | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes, who is co-ordinating the casualty response, said: “My deepest sympathies are with Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz’s loved ones at this extremely hard time.

“Specially trained family liaison officers are in contact with them. They will continue to update them on the investigation and support them throughout the coronial process

“Whilst there are processes which must be followed, we commit to being mindful of cultural preferences and sensitivities and to ensuring that these men and their loved ones’ wishes are respected.”

Greater Manchester Police said while formal identification is yet to take place, the families of Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz, both from Crumpsall, have been informed and offered support by family liaison officers.

On Friday morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed extra officers would provide a “high visibility” presence in North Manchester, Bury, and Salford within Jewish communities and around synagogues.

There will also be increased visits to local places of worship, police added.

The police investigation continues at the scene | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Police Scotland have urged people to be vigilant, saying Scots should be “alert but not alarmed”, and stressed there was “no intelligence to suggest any specific threat in Scotland”.

The force said it had already planned to up patrols at Jewish places of worship around the Jewish high holy day.

“Following the incident, we are actively communicating with faith leaders and community leaders.

“While there is no intelligence to suggest any specific threat in Scotland, I want to take this opportunity to ask the public to remain alert but not alarmed. You should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland.”

Al-Shamie appears to have lived in Prestwich, around two miles from the scene.

Police presence at a property in Langley Crescent, Prestwich, in connection with the terror attack | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

His name is linked to a property in the town and a neighbour recognised his face from photographs of the synagogue attacker.

She told The Telegraph: “He lived there 10 years, with no wife or kids that I could see. He never seemed to speak to anyone around here.”

The Home Secretary has confirmed the man who carried out the antisemitic attack was not known to the police.

Speaking on GB News, Shabana Mahmood said: “In terms of the attacker, this individual was not known to the security services.

“He has obviously been shot dead at the scene, but the police investigations will now continue at pace.”