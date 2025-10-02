Police step up security at synagogues after terrorist attack on holiest day in Jewish calendar

Police say the deadly attack on a synagogue in Manchester has been declared a terrorist incident

Security has been stepped up at Jewish places of worship after two people were killed in terror attack outside a synagogue on the holiest day in the faith’s calendar.

The terrorist – named by police as 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent – rammed into people with a car before stabbing a man outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester.

He was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said two members of the Jewish community died, with four other people in hospital in a serious condition following the attack as Jews gathered to worship on the holy day of Yom Kippur.

GMP also said two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s had been arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism connected to the incident.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson speaking to the media. | PA

Footage shared on social media appeared to show members of the public shouting to firearms officers the suspect had a bomb strapped to him. A picture circulating online showed a man with a beard and dark clothing standing outside the synagogue with unidentified objects strapped to his waist. A bomb disposal unit was sent and the device was found to be not viable.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said “additional police assets” would be deployed at synagogues across the country, as he cut short a trip to Denmark to return to the UK to chair a Cobra meeting, adding: “We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe.”

Police Scotland urged people to be vigilant, saying Scots should be “alert but not alarmed”, and stressed there was “no intelligence to suggest any specific threat in Scotland”. The force said it had already planned to up patrols at Jewish places of worship around the Jewish high holy days.

Emergency services at the scene of an incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester. | PA

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston, lead for Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism in Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the Jewish community, the victims, families, and everyone affected by the incident in Manchester.

“Police Scotland officers are already carrying out additional and dedicated patrols around synagogues and other Jewish venues as part of our existing policing plan for the Jewish high holy days.

“Following the incident, we are actively communicating with faith leaders and community leaders.

“While there is no intelligence to suggest any specific threat in Scotland, I want to take this opportunity to ask the public to remain alert but not alarmed. You should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland.”

First Minister John Swinney expressed his “horror” at the attack and sent his condolences to the Jewish community.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions in the hours after the attack, John Swinney said: “Can I express my horror at the attack on a synagogue in Manchester this morning.

“This attack came on Yom Kippur, the holiest time in the Jewish calendar, and my thoughts are with the victims, their families and all of the Jewish communities in Scotland and across the UK.”

Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester | Google Maps

The First Minister expressed his thanks to the emergency services who attended the scene, adding: “Antisemitism is an evil we must confront and stand resolutely against, and I know the whole chamber speaks with one voice on this important question.”

Speaking to journalists later, Mr Swinney said Police Scotland will be working with communities in the wake of the incident, adding that safety at places of worship causes him “significant concern”.

He said: “Individuals must be able to live in safety in our country and they must be able to worship in safety.

“Police Scotland will be considering what steps need to be taken to make sure communities can be assured of their safety and they will, of course, have my full support and encouragement to do so.”

GMP Chief Constable Stephen Watson praised the “immediate bravery” of security staff and worshippers who shut the attacker out during what Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham described as a “horrific antisemitic attack”.

He said: “There were a large number of worshippers attending the synagogue at the time of this attack, but thanks to the immediate bravery of security staff and the worshippers inside, as well as the fast response of the police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access.”

Image shows a man believed to be the terrorist | Contributed

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said it will take a “little time” to establish what happened but that information would be shared “as soon as we’re able”.

Sir Keir condemned the “terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews”, which he said had been committed by “a vile individual”.

Shortly after the attack, he said “additional police assets” would be deployed at synagogues across the country.

Speaking from Downing Street after the Cobra emergency committee meeting, he said: “To every Jewish person in this country, I also want to say this: I know how much fear you will be holding inside of you. I really do.

“And so, on behalf of our country, I express my solidarity, but also my sadness that you still have to live with these fears. Nobody should have to do that. Nobody.

“And so I promise you that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence, protecting your community.

“I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love.

“And I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”

Police declared a major incident at 9:37am after receiving a call from a man who said he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed. The force confirmed the suspect’s death a few hours after shots were fired by police at 9:38am.

After the attack, police said a loud explosion could be heard as “specialist resources gained entry to the suspect’s vehicle as a precaution”.

A woman, who described herself as a religious Jew who lives next door to the synagogue, said as soon as the suspect got out of the car he “started stabbing anyone near him”.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

Chava Lewin said: “I was outside and heard a banging sound and I thought it might be a firework.

“My husband went outside and then ran back inside and said, ‘there’s been a terrorist attack’.

“I spoke to someone who said she was driving and saw a car driving erratically and it crashed into the gates (of the synagogue).

“She thought maybe he had a heart attack. The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him.

“He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue.

“He was in the courtyard. Someone barricaded the door.

“Everyone is in utter shock.”

Another man said prayers had started when the attack happened but Rabbi Daniel Walker, who was leading the service, remained calm and he and others led the congregation to safety.

He added: “They are true heroes.”

Footage on social media from the moments leading up to the suspect being shot shows someone lying on the ground outside the synagogue, before armed officers shout at onlookers to “get back” and “move on”.

The person on the ground is seen starting to get up before there is the sound of a gunshot and they fall to the ground.

Another person is shown lying motionless on the ground outside the synagogue gates with blood near their head.

