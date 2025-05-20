Two men in hospital in 'targeted attack' as Police Scotland probe gang links and Audi hunted
Two men have been taken to hospital after being injured in a “targeted assault” at a property in East Kilbride.
The attack took place about 1.25pm on Monday at an address on Wilson Place.
Emergency services attended. The men, aged 45 and 41, were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said “extensive inquiries” are ongoing, including into whether the incident is linked with the gang feud that is thought to have triggered a series of assaults, shootings and fire-raisings in the Central Belt since March.
Officers said they were working to find three male suspects in connection with the assault, all of whom are described as wearing dark clothing and face coverings.
Police said a blue Audi A5, which was deliberately set alight in the Boswell Drive area of Blantyre on Monday evening, was likely that used in the assault.
Detective Superintendent Martin McGhee said: “We believe this was a targeted incident. From our inquiries so far, we believe the car that was set on fire was also used in the earlier serious assault.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed either of these incidents to contact us as soon as possible. In addition, anyone who has CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage is asked to get in touch as this may be able to assist our inquiries.
“We understand these incidents will be concerning for the local community but please be assured we will bring those involved to justice.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1524 of Monday May 19. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.