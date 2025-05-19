Dog walker assaulted by three men near park in 'terrifying ordeal'

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Published 19th May 2025, 08:00 BST
Police Scotland is searching for three men over the serious assault of a dog walker.

A dog walker has been assaulted by three men in what has been described as a “frightening ordeal”.

A 51-year-old man was walking his dog close to a park on Ferguslie Park Gardens in Paisley when the attack happened about 9pm on Thursday last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The attack has been described as a 'frightening' ordealplaceholder image
The attack has been described as a 'frightening' ordeal | NationalWorld

The dog walker was seriously assaulted. He was subsequently taken to Paisley’s Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Edinburgh crime: Boy, 17, rushed to hospital after being 'stabbed' at Portobello Beach

Detective Constable James Campbell said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the man who was assaulted and our enquiries are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not already spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with any private CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact us.”

Related topics:HospitalCCTV
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice