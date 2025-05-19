Dog walker assaulted by three men near park in 'terrifying ordeal'
A dog walker has been assaulted by three men in what has been described as a “frightening ordeal”.
A 51-year-old man was walking his dog close to a park on Ferguslie Park Gardens in Paisley when the attack happened about 9pm on Thursday last week.
The dog walker was seriously assaulted. He was subsequently taken to Paisley’s Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment.
Detective Constable James Campbell said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the man who was assaulted and our enquiries are ongoing.
“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not already spoken to officers to contact us.
“I would also appeal to anyone with any private CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact us.”