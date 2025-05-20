Harley-Davidson motorcyclist in hospital after rush hour crash on busy road

The crash between a Harley-Davidson and Renault Megane has left a 70-year-old motorcyclist in hospital.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being injured in a rush-hour crash in Stirling.

The collision with a black Renault Megane happened on the A820 between Dunblane and Doune around 6pm on Monday.

The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after the rush hour incident. | John Devlin

The motorcyclist, a 70-year-old man, was riding a blue Harley-Davidson at the time of the crash.

He was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment, but his condition remains unknown.

The driver of the Renault Megane was uninjured.

Police Scotland Constable Andrew Wood said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and we’re appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened to please get in touch.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to the driver of a blue Toyota Avensis estate, who we believe was in the area at the time.

“We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash and has dash-cam footage to check their recordings, as they may have captured something that could assist our investigation.