Trump Turnberry: Man, 24, charged five months after Trump golf course vandalised

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 08:04 BST
The man was arrested in London.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with vandalism at Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

The popular golf resort was targeted by vandals in the early hours of the morning of Saturday, March 8. The incident was reported at around 4.40am.

Red paint could be seen over the clubhouse while the greens were dug up and marker flags pulled down.

The 24-year-old has been charged in connection with malicious mischief at the course.

The attack on Trump Turnberry came in March. placeholder image
The attack on Trump Turnberry came in March. | John Devlin

The luxury golf resort is operated by The Trump Organisation, which Donald Trump owns.

The man was arrested in London on Thursday.

Police say he has been released on an undertaking and will appear at Ayr Sheriff Court at a later date.

