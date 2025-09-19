The man was arrested in London.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with vandalism at Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

The popular golf resort was targeted by vandals in the early hours of the morning of Saturday, March 8. The incident was reported at around 4.40am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red paint could be seen over the clubhouse while the greens were dug up and marker flags pulled down.

The 24-year-old has been charged in connection with malicious mischief at the course.

The attack on Trump Turnberry came in March. | John Devlin

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The luxury golf resort is operated by The Trump Organisation, which Donald Trump owns.

The man was arrested in London on Thursday.