Trump Turnberry: Man, 24, charged five months after Trump golf course vandalised
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with vandalism at Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.
The popular golf resort was targeted by vandals in the early hours of the morning of Saturday, March 8. The incident was reported at around 4.40am.
Red paint could be seen over the clubhouse while the greens were dug up and marker flags pulled down.
The 24-year-old has been charged in connection with malicious mischief at the course.
Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
The luxury golf resort is operated by The Trump Organisation, which Donald Trump owns.
The man was arrested in London on Thursday.
Police say he has been released on an undertaking and will appear at Ayr Sheriff Court at a later date.