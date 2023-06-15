Best True Crime Podcasts: Here are the 17 of the most highly rated podcasts to listen to in 2023
Looking for a new true crime podcast series to binge on? These are 17 of the most highly rated podcasts to listen to in 2023.
Be it Netflix, Amazon or Disney+, true crime has really evolved as a genre in the past five years, growing an army of fans that are desperate be find out more about some of the world’s most grizzly and shocking crimes.
Of course, podcasts have been one of the main beneficiaries of the true crime craze, with a number of excellent, in depth series launching over the past half a decade.
Cold cases, serial killers, cults and more can be found amongst a wide range of true crime podcasts, though choosing which one to listen to next can be a daunting task.
Thank fully, that’s where we come in by saving you the trouble of finding that podcast true crime podcast series that will suit your listening needs perfectly.
While it is in no particular order, these 17 podcasts are consistently high ranking across Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other good podcast providers.