Tributes to ‘loving husband and amazing dad’ killed in motorbike crash on Scottish road

Family pay tribute to ‘amazing dad’ killed in motorbike crash

The family of a motorcyclist who died after a crash on a country road have paid tribute to a “loving husband and amazing dad”.

Police were called to a report of a single motorbike crash on the B966 Fettercairn to Edzell road in Aberdeenshire at around 6.10pm on Saturday.

Police said that the 59-year-old motorcyclist, who has now been named as Graeme Noble, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Noble’s family paid tribute to him in a statement released via Police Scotland.

They said: “Graeme was a loving husband and amazing dad to his daughter and a great friend. He loved his family completely.

“He had been a lover of motorbikes since a young boy and was lucky enough to die doing what he loved.”

Mr Noble was from Arbroath in Angus.

Police are appealing for information about the crash in Aberdeenshire.

Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “Our thoughts are with Graeme’s family and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened or have dashcam footage that could help.”