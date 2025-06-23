Dog-friendly travel on the rise: Scotland's hotspots revealed

Over three quarters (76%) of dog owners shared that they always travel with their pet and over four fifths (85%) were happy to travel more than two hours to the right dog-friendly accommodation.

With this in mind, the experts at Kent motorhome company, Choose Leisure, have uncovered the best counties in Scotland for dog-friendly motorhome holidays. To do so, they combined the number of pet-friendly motorhome sites, average nightly prices and user ratings to reveal an overall rating for each county.

Choose Leisure commented: “More owners than ever are prioritising pet-friendly getaways, and we’ve seen a real shift toward holidays that allow the whole family, including furry friends, to explore Scotland together. Motorhome travel offers a practical and flexible solution, giving dog owners the freedom to travel comfortably without compromising on their pets’ needs.”

Top 10 Scottish Counties for dog-friendly getaways:

Whether you're planning a Highlands hike, a seaside escape, or a relaxed countryside break, these Scottish counties offer the best-rated motorhome holidays for you and your four-legged companion.

Rank County Number of Sites Average Median Price Average Rating (/10) 1 Lothian 5 £86.00 9.54 2 Caithness 5 £70.00 9.52 3 Scottish Borders 5 £80.00 9.34 4 Perthshire 14 £119.75 9.24 5 Argyll 11 £80.00 9.03 6 Berwickshire 6 £55.00 8.97 7 Ayrshire 10 £59.50 8.96 8 Aberdeenshire 5 £56.00 8.82 9 Dumfries and Galloway 33 £65.00 8.45 10 Stirlingshire 14 £96.40 7.82

With an outstanding average rating of 9.54/10, Lothian takes the crown as Scotland’s top destination for dog-friendly motorhome holidays. Boasting five highly rated sites, its combination of city convenience and scenic escapes, ranging from Arthur’s Seat to coastal paths, makes it an ideal choice for pet-loving road-trippers.

Caithness follows closely in second place with an impressive 9.52 rating and average median price of £70 a night. Located in the far north of the country, it’s perfect for dogs that love remote beaches, dramatic cliffs, and quiet landscapes.

In third place, the Scottish Borders offers a peaceful mix of rolling countryside, forest trails, and historic sites, earning an average rating of 9.34 across five pet-welcoming motorhome locations. It’s an accessible retreat for dog owners seeking relaxation without venturing too far from the Central Belt.

Perthshire, known for its rich woodlands and scenic lochs, claims fourth place with 14 dog-friendly sites, the highest in the top five. With a strong rating of 9.24, it offers variety and luxury, albeit at a higher average median cost of £119.75 per night it is perfect for those looking to splurge on a well-appointed rural getaway.

Rounding out the top five is Argyll, where 11 sites offer a combined average of 9.03/10 at £80 per night on average. From loch-side walks to island day trips, it’s a haven for adventurous pups and their owners.

Stirlingshire completes the top 10, offering central access and natural beauty, with a more modest rating of 7.82 across 14 locations.

Deepak Shukla, the CEO of Pets Let’s Travel, a pet transport service, commented: “To prevent driving distractions, make sure your dog has a secure place inside the car. For safety, use harnesses or dog seat belts, and remember to make frequent stops for playtime and toilet breaks to keep your dog from getting cabin fever.

“Search for campgrounds that allow pets and save a list of nearby emergency veterinarians. Packing for a dog-friendly holiday is an art. Take the essentials with them such as their food, toys, and vet records but bringing a familiar bed or blanket will help them acclimate quickly to new environments.

“Above all, consider your dog's comfort level. Dog holidays give them mental stimulation to new sights and smells. This will often settle anxiety and stress. Good quality time spent together will strengthen your bond and it’s a rewarding experience seeing your dog settle in new environments.”