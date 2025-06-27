ScotRail incident: Witness appeal as couple spotted allegedly engaging in sex act on Edinburgh to Glasgow train
An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a couple was allegedly spotted performing a sex act on a train bound for Glasgow.
The incident took place on board a service between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street on Saturday, June 8 around 7pm.
According to British Transport Police, a couple boarded the 7pm Glasgow to Edinburgh ScotRail service. They sat in the seats closest to the doors at the back of the train.
Shortly after the train left Glasgow the female was observed performing a sex act on the man until the couple were interrupted by the guard doing his checks.
The couple have been identified, but officers are seeking witnesses to the incident.
The man was white, in his late 30s, of regular build, with a greying short scruffy beard and facial tattoos. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black hoody and jeans, and was carrying a black backpack.
The woman was white, in her 30s, of regular build with blonde hair and was wearing a dark fur coat and black trousers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 554 of June 8.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.