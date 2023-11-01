Till Murder Do Us Part follows the 1985 conviction of Jens Soering as he is charged with murders of his then girlfriend’s parents. Here is everything you need to know about the new Netflix true crime documentary.

Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom in court. Cr. Netflix

As we enter a new month on Netflix, we have a brand new fascinating true crime documentary to keep us glued to our TVs in the shape of Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom.

Released today (November 1), the limited docuseries will examine the horrific murder of Nancy and Derek Haysom in 1985.

One of the most bizarre and horrific murder trials in American history, the married couple were found days after the were murdered in their home in Lynchburg, Virginia slashed and stabbed to death, with report the couple were found almost decapitated.

Originally not suspects, their daughter Elizbeth and her boyfriend Jens Soering were arrested six months after the bodies were found in England, where they had alleged ran off to in the aftermath of the crime, for for shoplifting and check fraud, having written fake checks which totalled around $9,000.

Following their arrest, Elizabeth pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory to murder, while Soering is said to have confessed to the double murder several times before pleading not guilty at his trial and claiming he made a false confession to protect Haysom.

Here is everything you need to know about Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom.

What is Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom about

The latest in a long line of addictive true crime documentaries digs into the questions that continues to reverberate around the case of the duo and the murder of Haysom's parents when she was 18-years-old.

Söring, usually rendered in English as Jens Soering, was found guilty of the murder but questions have remained ever since over whether he really did the crimes he has been convicted of.

Featuring interviews with the investigators who were tasked with the case alongside Soering himself, Till Murder Do Us Part looks at the possibility that it was in fact Haysom that committed the crime - something Soeing claims is was the actual true of the case.

Where is Jens Soering now

Soering claimed he made a false confession to protect Haysom, though he was given two counts of first degree murder in 1990 and then sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

Following his jailing, he was denied parole requests a whole 14 times before he was finally granted parole in 2019 - almost 20 years after his conviction. He was given parole due to the "youth at the time of the offences" and "institutional adjustment and the length of their incarceration".

It was further claimed that his release did "not pose a public safety risk to the community". Following Soeing's release, he was deported back to Germany though, according to an article in The Washington Post, he is barred from returning to America and contact the victim's family - including Haysom.

So where is Soering in 2023? The German still proclaims his innocence and recently wanted to turn his imprisonment into a motivational speech that focus on resilience.

Where is Elizabeth Haysom now

Soering's then girlfriend was almost imprisoned in 1990 after pleading guilty to two counts of accessory to murder. She was given a 90-year jail sentence.

Haysom was incarcerated in Virginia and first became eligible for parole in 1995, and submitted a parole request every three years thereafter - though, like Soering, this was denied until 2019, however, she was not pardoned. The same reasons given for Soeing's release were given for Haysom's parole being granted.