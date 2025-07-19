Scottish crime: Man arrested in connection with 'attempted murder' of police officer in Clydebank
A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Clydebank.
The arrest comes after officers were called to a report of a man with a weapon outside a licensed premises on Glasgow Road at around 9.25pm on Friday.
There were no injuries. The man is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Detective Inspector Kevin Mulvenna said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area around this time to contact us.
"In addition, we believe that the incident has been captured by members of the public who were there at the time and I would urge them to get in touch and share this footage with us.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3915 of 18 July. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 08000 555 111.
