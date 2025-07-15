Edinburgh crime: Police release CCTV image after serious assault on Clifton Terrace
Police are investigating an alleged serious assault in Edinburgh earlier this year.
The incident took place on Clifton Terrace around 12am on Sunday, February 2.
Officers have now released an image of a man they believe “may be able to assist with their investigation” into the assault.
The man in the image is described as white, in his late 20s to mid-30s and of slim build.
He was wearing a dark blue jacket, black jogging bottoms, white trainers, a black Adidas rucksack and a dark coloured baseball cap.
Detective sergeant Mark Asquith said: “We would encourage this man, anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 0034 of February 2.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.
