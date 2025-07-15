Officers have released a photo of a man they believe “may be able to assist” with the investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating an alleged serious assault in Edinburgh earlier this year.

The incident took place on Clifton Terrace around 12am on Sunday, February 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have now released an image of a man they believe “may be able to assist with their investigation” into the assault.

The man in the image is described as white, in his late 20s to mid-30s and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark blue jacket, black jogging bottoms, white trainers, a black Adidas rucksack and a dark coloured baseball cap.

The serious assault happened in February. | Police Scotland

Detective sergeant Mark Asquith said: “We would encourage this man, anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 0034 of February 2.