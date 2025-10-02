North Lanarkshire: Three further men charged in connection with death in Airdrie after two appear in court
A further three men have been charged in connection with the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.
Police said they had charged two men, aged 24 and 26, on Wednesday. The two men appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Wednesday having previously been arrested and charged in connection.
Now, a further three men, aged 27, 25 and 22, have been arrested and charged in connection. They are all due to appear at the same court on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to a report of two men injured within a property on Hamilton Drive in Airdrie around 12.15am on Thursday, September 18.
Kevin Samuel Bowman, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second, 27-year-old man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.