North Lanarkshire crime: Two men charged in murder investigation after man's death in Airdrie
Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.
Police said they had arrested the two men, aged 24 and 26, on Tuesday. The pair have now been charged in connection.
Emergency services were called to a report of two men injured within a property on Hamilton Drive in Airdrie around 12.15am on Thursday, September 18.
Kevin Samuel Bowman, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second, 27-year-old man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
The 24-year-old and 26-year-old are due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 1 October, 2025.
Police said enquiries are ongoing.