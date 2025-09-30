Enquiries remain ongoing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men have been arrested during a murder investigation into the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to a report of two men injured within a property on Hamilton Drive in Airdrie at around 12.15am on Thursday, September 18.

Kevin Samuel Bowman, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, have now been arrested in connection with the death.

Kevin Samuel Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene. | Police Scotland

A second man, 27, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, police announced their murder investigation remains ongoing and appealed to the public for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Kevin’s family and friends, and we are continuing to provide them with support as our extensive enquiries continue.

“We’d like to thank the local community for their assistance with our investigation so far.

“We urge anyone with information, who hasn’t spoken to police, to please come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital.”

They added that the family of Kevin Samuel Bowman have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Online portal set up amid Airdrie murder probe

An online portal has been set up by officers to encourage members of the public to submit information directly to the police.

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the Major Investigation Team and can be accessed here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad