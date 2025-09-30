North Lanarkshire crime: Two men arrested during murder investigation after man's death in Airdrie
Two men have been arrested during a murder investigation into the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to a report of two men injured within a property on Hamilton Drive in Airdrie at around 12.15am on Thursday, September 18.
Kevin Samuel Bowman, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Two men, aged 24 and 26, have now been arrested in connection with the death.
A second man, 27, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
On Monday, police announced their murder investigation remains ongoing and appealed to the public for anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Kevin’s family and friends, and we are continuing to provide them with support as our extensive enquiries continue.
“We’d like to thank the local community for their assistance with our investigation so far.
“We urge anyone with information, who hasn’t spoken to police, to please come forward.
“Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital.”
They added that the family of Kevin Samuel Bowman have asked for their privacy to be respected.
Online portal set up amid Airdrie murder probe
An online portal has been set up by officers to encourage members of the public to submit information directly to the police.
The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the Major Investigation Team and can be accessed here.
Information can also be passed to Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 0037 of Thursday, September 18. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.