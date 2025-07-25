The men will be sentenced at a later date

Seven men have been convicted of murder over the shooting of a man on his doorstep in Greenock two years ago.

Neil Canney was rushed to hospital after being shot on Nairn Road on February 28 2023. He died shortly after.

On Friday, seven men were convicted of murder following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Jack Benson, 24, Dale Russell, 31, Martin McCusker, 41, Brendan Balloch, 25, Kieran Hendry, 26, and Michael Munro, 28, were found guilty. They were also found guilty of attempted murder.

Kieran Meechan, 29, previously pleaded guilty to murder at an earlier hearing.

Four of the men convicted. Top: Brendan Balloch, Dale Russell. Bottom: Jack Benson, Martin McCusker | Police Scotland

They are due to be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday September 12.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie said: "This was a shocking and traumatic attack that took place in the community and many people who knew Mr Canney witnessed the attack.

"I hope that this sentence brings some degree of closure to his family and friends and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

"Thankfully violent crimes like these in public places are rare. When such incidents take place, we will use all resources necessary to carry out thorough, rigorous inquiries to ensure we track down those responsible to bring them to justice, no matter your part in a crime.