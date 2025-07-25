Edinburgh crime: Arrest after man seriously injured in Edinburgh housing scheme 'shooting'
A man has been arrested as enquiries continue into a report of a firearm being discharged in Edinburgh.
Officers were called to Hailesland Gardens, in Wester Hailes, at around 3.40pm on Thursday.
A 23-year-old man was treated in hospital for serious injuries to his arm but they are not thought to be life-threatening. No one else was injured.
A 36-year-old man was later arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.
Officers, including specialist firearms officers, attended and a search of the area was carried out.
Police said they would be maintaining a presence in the area.