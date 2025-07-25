Police said they would be maintaining a presence in the area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested as enquiries continue into a report of a firearm being discharged in Edinburgh.

Officers were called to Hailesland Gardens, in Wester Hailes, at around 3.40pm on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 23-year-old man was treated in hospital for serious injuries to his arm but they are not thought to be life-threatening. No one else was injured.

A 36-year-old man was later arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers were called to Hailesland Gardensin Edinburgh. | Google

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Officers, including specialist firearms officers, attended and a search of the area was carried out.