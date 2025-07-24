Corey Dryden was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in custody

A domestic abuser who killed his partner, a mum of two young children, at their home in the Scottish Borders has been jailed for life.

Corey Dryden pleaded guilty last month to murdering 31-year-old Megan Hughes at their property on Windram Road in Chirnside, near Duns, on February 9 this year.

On Wednesday, Dryden was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh to 18 years minimum.

Ms Hughes had two children from a previous marriage | Police Scotland

‘Sustained and savage attack’

The court heard Dryden subjected Ms Hughes to a “sustained and savage attack” using a kitchen knife and a claw hammer. A post mortem examination revealed she had been stabbed 27 times.

Dryden then waited more than two hours before calling emergency services, falsely stating at first that Ms Hughes had stabbed herself.

He later admitted to attacking her but claimed it was in self-defence.

In 2024, Dryden pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or intimidating manner towards Ms Hughes at a local pub, in which police witnessed him shouting and calling her derogatory names.

The judge said that in the days leading up to the murder, Dryden sent texts to friends and family members, including one which said “living here could make [you] go to jail,”.

‘Violent and dangerous’ man

Moira Orr, from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, described Dryden as a “violent” and “dangerous” man who killed his partner in a place where “she had the right to be safe”.

“His cruel and callous actions have robbed Megan of her future and left her family and loved ones to deal with this unimaginable loss. Our thoughts remain with them.” she said.

“Dryden has now been held accountable following this prosecution, which should send a clear message to perpetrators of domestic abuse.

“We will use all the tools available to us to seek justice and ensure that those responsible face the consequences of their actions.

“Violence against women and girls is a blight on our society, and I would urge anyone affected to report it to the police when they feel ready and able to do so.”

Dryden had previously been charged over an incident at a local pub in 2024 | Police Scotland

Police Scotland Detective Chief Inspector, Laura White, said: “This was a vicious and calculated attack by Dryden that tragically resulted in Megan’s death.

“His actions have robbed a family of their mum, daughter, granddaughter, sister and niece.

“Our thoughts very much remain with Megan’s family and friends as they come to terms with what happened to her."

Dryden wasgiven a life sentence by Lord Harrower at the High Court in Edinburgh | PA

On sentencing, Lord Harrower said: “I am grateful to Megan’s former partner, her sister and her mother for providing me with detailed and moving accounts of what sort of woman Megan was, why she was special to them, and of the terrible devastation you have caused to her whole family.

“As Megan’s family has explained, such was the nature of the injuries you inflicted, they were deprived of the opportunity to look upon her face one last time.