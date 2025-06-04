Man seen 'suspiciously' filming near primary school as police launch investigation

Officers are investigating the incident involving a man near a primary school.

Police have launched an investigation after a man was seen acting suspiciously near a primary school in Glasgow.

The incident took place close to St Blane’s Primary School, with officers called to the Arrochar Street area about 12.55pm on Tuesday.

A man was seen allegedly filming near the school’s pitches, according to STV News, with the incident said to be reported by P6 pupils to school staff.

He did not approach pupils before leaving the scene. Parents have been told that staff would “remain vigilant”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, we received a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Arrochar Street area of Glasgow. Enquiries are at an early stage.”