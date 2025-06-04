Man seen 'suspiciously' filming near primary school as police launch investigation

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Published 4th Jun 2025, 08:06 BST
Officers are investigating the incident involving a man near a primary school.

Police have launched an investigation after a man was seen acting suspiciously near a primary school in Glasgow.

The incident took place close to St Blane’s Primary School, with officers called to the Arrochar Street area about 12.55pm on Tuesday.

Police have launched an investigation into an incident near a primary schoolPolice have launched an investigation into an incident near a primary school
Police have launched an investigation into an incident near a primary school | Adobe

A man was seen allegedly filming near the school’s pitches, according to STV News, with the incident said to be reported by P6 pupils to school staff.

He did not approach pupils before leaving the scene. Parents have been told that staff would “remain vigilant”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, we received a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Arrochar Street area of Glasgow. Enquiries are at an early stage.”

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: “Families have been alerted to a potential situation after the school called the police. The headteacher will keep parents updated on any developments.”

