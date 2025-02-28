The 10 best primary schools in Scotland, based on the 2025 Sunday Times league table

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary in West Lothian believed the teddy bear initiative was among the reasons for its success.
The Scottish top ten in the overall table is dominated by Catholic primaries and schools in west central Scotland, including two in Coatbridge and two in Ayr.
Schools submit data on the percentage of pupils “up to standard” in reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. The Sunday Times aggregates this data into a maximum score of 400.
A record 89 schools scored top marks this year, up from 85 last year.
Schools with a higher proportion of pupils from deprived areas are weighted to rise up The Sunday Times Primary School League table.
Liff Primary School, in Angus, and Back School, in Na h-Eileanan Siar, are new entrants this year with a perfect score, having never submitted data in the past.
Aberdour Primary, in Fife, has returned to the table with top marks, having missed the previous two annual returns.
Grantown Primary, in Highland, recorded a 160-point rise to 350 this year, its best showing since records began in 2016.
1. Our Lady of Lourdes R C Primary School
Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in Blackburn, West Lothian, was top of the Sunday Times league table for Scotland in 2025. The newspaper said that every pupil left the school with a good grasp of reading, writing and numbers, despite educating youngsters from some of the poorest areas.
The West Lothian school hands out cuddly toys to comfort new pupils but also incorporates classroom teddies and a large teddy bear in a “chill-out” area to support children’s learning.
Headteacher Eileen Brennan said the policy is about “being friendly and welcoming, providing cuddles and comfort and being non-judgmental”.
The school also introduced a scheme to reduce the ‘cost of the school day’, which includes a free breakfast club, access to school uniforms, and collaboration with the parish and community groups to ensure pupils can participate in school trips. | Google
2. St Catherine’s Primary School, Renfrewshire
In second place in Scotland was St Catherine’s Primary School, based in the Gallowhill area of Paisley. The school's vision is described as "Attain, Achieve, Aspire", and it is committed to working hard to provide a balance between high academic achievement and fun. | Google
3. St John’s Primary School, Ayr, South Ayrshire
In third place in the newly-published league table was St John’s Primary School in Ayr. The school is proud of its Catholic ethos and says it aims for every child to have a safe, happy, active and creative primary education in an environment that is caring and supportive. | Google
4. Scotstoun Primary School, Glasgow City
Scotstoun Primary School in Glasgow was the fourth placed school in the new Sunday Times league table. The non-denominational primary in the west of the city strives for a nurturing community where every child feels like they belong, kindness flourishes, creativity thrives, respect is promoted and learning is a lifelong passion. | Google