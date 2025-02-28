The 10 best primary schools in Scotland, based on the 2025 Sunday Times league table

1 . Our Lady of Lourdes R C Primary School

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in Blackburn, West Lothian, was top of the Sunday Times league table for Scotland in 2025. The newspaper said that every pupil left the school with a good grasp of reading, writing and numbers, despite educating youngsters from some of the poorest areas. The West Lothian school hands out cuddly toys to comfort new pupils but also incorporates classroom teddies and a large teddy bear in a “chill-out” area to support children’s learning. Headteacher Eileen Brennan said the policy is about “being friendly and welcoming, providing cuddles and comfort and being non-judgmental”. The school also introduced a scheme to reduce the ‘cost of the school day’, which includes a free breakfast club, access to school uniforms, and collaboration with the parish and community groups to ensure pupils can participate in school trips. | Google