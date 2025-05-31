Seven-year-old boy in hospital after being hit by car on busy city road

The road was closed during the busy Friday evening spell as emergency services attended the scene.

A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car on a busy road in Edinburgh.

The boy was injured following the incident on Ferry Road around 6.30pm on Friday.

The road was closed as emergency services attended the scene and the boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People for treatment.

His injuries are described as serious but life threatening.