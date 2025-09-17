Man hunted over 'indecent touching' of passenger during livestream at Edinburgh Park railway station

By Lucinda Cameron
Published 17th Sep 2025, 11:55 BST
The man was doing the livestream at Edinburgh Park train station.

Police are investigating after a man was subjected to “indecent comments and touching” on a livestream at a train station.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a man was doing a livestream at Edinburgh Park station late on the evening of Monday, August 18 when another man came up to him.

Edinburgh Park train station, where the incident happened.placeholder image
Edinburgh Park train station, where the incident happened. | Google Maps

BTP said the person who had approached was then subjected to indecent comments and touching by the man doing the livestreaming.

The force is treating the incident as “indecent communication” and is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 782 of August 18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

