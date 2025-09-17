The man was doing the livestream at Edinburgh Park train station.

Police are investigating after a man was subjected to “indecent comments and touching” on a livestream at a train station.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a man was doing a livestream at Edinburgh Park station late on the evening of Monday, August 18 when another man came up to him.

Edinburgh Park train station, where the incident happened. | Google Maps

BTP said the person who had approached was then subjected to indecent comments and touching by the man doing the livestreaming.

The force is treating the incident as “indecent communication” and is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.