Edinburgh train cancellations due to fire on track at Inverkeithing
There is significant travel disruption affecting Edinburgh trains this morning due to a fire near the track at Inverkeithing.
ScotRail said it was unable to operate trains through the station, which affected services throughout Fife.
It announced cancellations to services between Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath, Perth and Glenrothes With Thornton via Dunfermline Town.
Disruption is expected to last until around 10am on Wednesday morning.
Just after 8am, Network Rail said it had reopened the railway between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh.
ScotRail said services are returning to normal but some may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.
It said it has arranged for rail tickets to be accepted on local bus routes at no extra cost. However, it said customers are unable to use their tickets on Stagecoach East services between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh.
It said it also has buses confirmed to operate between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh Park from approximately 8.30am.
It is urging customers to check for the latest updates on the ScotRail app or website.
More updates to follow.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.