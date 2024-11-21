Four of Scotland's least-used (but very pretty) train stations.Four of Scotland's least-used (but very pretty) train stations.
Scotland's Quietest Train Stations: These 10 remote stations are used for fewer than 506 journeys a year

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:04 GMT

You’ll not have a problem with crowded platforms at these stations.

The Office for Rail and Road has today revealed the most and least used railway stations in Scotland, based on the number of ‘entries and exits’ between April 2023 and March 2024.

It was part of Britain-wide statistics that found London Liverpool Street Station had retained its title as Great Britain's most used railway station in 2023-24, with 94.5 million journeys starting or ending there.

Outwith London, Glasgow Central Station was the third busiest station in Britain, with 25 million journeys, behind only Birmingham New Street and Manchester Piccadilly.

Edinburgh Waverley was fifth with 21.3 million entries and exits over the period.

At the other end of the scale, many stations in Scotland only attracted a few hundred passengers.

Here are the 10 quietest.

Located on the Far North Line, between Helmsdale and Kinbrace, 111 miles from Inverness, Kildonan had just 240 entries an exits in the last year. It's Scotland's quietest railway station.

1. Kildonan Railway Station

Situated on the Far North Line in the Highlands, Scotscalder Railway Station serves part of rural Caithness, including the hamlets of Scotscalder, Olgrinmore, Westerdale and Calder. It had just 242 entries and exits from April 2023 and March 2024 - making it the second quietest in Scotland.

2. Scotscalder Railway Station

A grand total of 250 people arrived or departed from Altnabreac Railway Station over the 12 month period. The Highland station is located between Forsinard and Scotscalder.

3. Altnabreac Railway Station

Originally a private station for nearby Arisaig House, Beasdale Railway Station is located between Lochailort and Arisaig on the West Highland Line. It's the fourth least-used railway station in Scotland, with just 260 journeys beginning or starting there.

4. Beasdale Railway Station

