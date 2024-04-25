But they also reported there was still much more work to do.

The follow-up inspection was to assess progress and provide assurance on NHS Forth Valley’s improvement actions in response to serious concerns over the safe delivery of care identified during two previous inspections of the hospital in April 2022 and September 2022.

Inspectors noted that eight of the 17 recommendations made previously had been met – but over half are still outstanding, although some have been partially met.

Inspectors made a return visit to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in January. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, further areas for improvement were identified during this inspection, including improved compliance with paediatric immediate life support training, the safe storage of cleaning products, ensuring patients who require assistance at mealtimes receive this in a timely manner, management of waste and ensuring the correct procedure is followed when patients are detained under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) (Scotland) Act.

Donna Maclean, Healthcare Improvement Scotland chief inspector, said: “During this follow-up inspection we have been assured that significant progress has been made by NHS Forth Valley in all of the areas highlighted during our previous inspections.

“Patients and relatives were complimentary about their care and the staff providing it. There was an open and supportive culture in the hospital and staff said they felt able to raise concerns.

“Despite increased hospital capacity, the areas we inspected were calm and well-led with teams working together to provide compassionate care.

“Inspectors reported a significant improvement in both the emergency department and the acute admission and clinical assessment units.

“Learning from patient feedback in the clinical assessment and acute admissions areas is being used to implement changes to improve patient experience.

“The majority of staff we spoke with describe Forth Valley Hospital as a good place to work with a supportive and visible senior leadership team and an improvement in culture since our previous inspection in September 2022.”

NHS Forth Valley said the the latest Safe Delivery of Care report was welcome.

A spokesperson said: “Despite the range of capacity pressures being experienced at this time, inspectors found the areas they visited calm and well led with hospital teams working together to provide compassionate care.

"Inspectors observed an open and supportive culture where senior hospital managers were visible and accessible to staff who felt able to raise any concerns.

"Significant improvements were also highlighted in the Emergency Department, acute and clinical assessment units which were described as calm, organised and well led. Patients and relatives were complimentary about their care and the staff providing it. Patient feedback was also being used to support learning, changes and improvements within these areas.”

Prof Frances Dodd, NHS Forth Valley’s executive nurse director, said: “We are pleased that the inspectors saw evidence of the significant progress made to address the issues and concerns highlighted during previous inspection visits.