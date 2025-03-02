Police seize £523,000 worth of drugs near Rangers’ stadium
Police have seized drugs worth up to £523,000 from a property near a football stadium in Glasgow.
Officers found an “extensive” cannabis cultivation when they searched a building in Broomloan Road in the area of Rangers’ Ibrox stadium.
Police said investigations are continuing to trace those responsible and appealed for information.
Detective Sergeant Jon Atkin said: “This is a significant recovery and highlights our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs across Scotland.
“It also underscores our commitment to the serious and organised crime taskforce and the country’s serious and organised crime strategy.
“We continue to urge anyone with information or concerns about drug-related activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Police made the discovery at about 3.15pm on Monday February 24.
Anyone with information relating to the find is asked to quote incident number 0996 and give that date if contacting police.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.