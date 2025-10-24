Loch Lomond death: Woman, 47, arrested after human remains found at Scottish beauty spot
A third person has been charged following the death of a man whose remains were found at Loch Lomond.
Graham Wright, 38, was last seen in the Gorbals area of Glasgow on August 20.
His remains were discovered at Rubha Dubh, near Firkin Point, on September 13.
Police said on Friday a 47-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
She is expected to appear in court in due course.
Two people have already appeared in court this month in connection with Mr Wright’s death.
David McColl appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on October 6 charged with murder, attempting to defeat the ends of justice and breaching bail restrictions.
The 50-year-old did not submit a plea.
A 54-year-old man appeared at the same court the previous week charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice in relation to Mr Wright’s death.