Drumchapel incident: Man charged after pedestrian 'deliberately struck' by car in Glasgow
Man arrested and charged in connection with pedestrian being struck by vehicle in Glasgow
A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in Drumchapel, Glasgow.
The incident happened around 1pm on Monday, 13 October, 2025, in the Dalsetter Avenue area.
The 51-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
The 49-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, 16 October, 2025. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.