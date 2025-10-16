Drumchapel incident: Man charged after pedestrian 'deliberately struck' by car in Glasgow

Rachel Fergusson
By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 11:47 BST
The man is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Man arrested and charged in connection with pedestrian being struck by vehicle in Glasgow

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Want the latest Scottish headlines sent directly to your phone? Sign up to our new WhatsApp Channel

The incident happened around 1pm on Monday, 13 October, 2025, in the Dalsetter Avenue area.

The 51-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The 49-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, 16 October, 2025. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Related topics:GlasgowPolice
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice