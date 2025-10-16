The man is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Man arrested and charged in connection with pedestrian being struck by vehicle in Glasgow

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

The incident happened around 1pm on Monday, 13 October, 2025, in the Dalsetter Avenue area.

The 51-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.