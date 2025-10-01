Clacher denied any wrongdoing during his trial and the judge said he showed ‘no remorse’.

A rapist who faked his own death and fled Scotland for Spain has been jailed for eight years.

James Clacher, 57, was found guilty last month of the violent rape of two women after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Clacher, from North Lanarkshire, denied any wrongdoing during his trial and claimed any sex was consensual.

The former gym boss disappeared in May 2022 while facing the two rape charges but was eventually traced by officers posing as tourists who apprehended Clacher in the region of Nerja in the Costa Del Sol while he was exercising on a public beach on May 21, 2024.

It followed an investigation between Britain’s National Crime Agency and the Civil Guard’s UCO unit.

Clacher was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

On sentencing, Lord Cubie said in court: "You have been convicted of two charges of rape. Although taking place a year apart, the similarities are striking; you used a dating app; you had lied materially about your age; you turned up earlier than arranged; you attacked each of the victims in their homes and sexually assaulted them.

“Your attacks took the victims by surprise; they were confused and disorientated about how to respond. You sought to blame the victims.”

Lord Cubie added that he lied to the first victim about his name and later “confused” and “distracted” her with a lie that his brother had died to take advantage of her vulnerability.

James Clacher has been jailed for eight years. | Police Scotland

“The second victim was also attacked within her home, taking her by surprise and against her clearly expressed wishes. Her wishes made no difference to you,” Lord Cubie added.

“The court also heard about your behaviour to two young female members of your gym.

“The jury did not require to return a verdict, but the accounts given were so similar in detail, from people who did not know one another, as to make your unacceptable and predatory behaviour towards them clearly established.”

‘Cowardly’ escape to Spain after Clacher ‘lost control of the consequences of his own conduct’

Lord Cubie said: “And then you fled, using your survival experience to attempt to avoid the consequences of your behaviour.

“You were eventually traced and returned to Scotland. However impressive your work record and your service in the reserve armed forces, your flight abroad might be viewed as a cowardly action: when you lost control of the consequences of your own conduct, you ran away.

“I have considered the victim impact statements which are powerful; your actions have caused long term and wide ranging consequences – in loss of self-esteem, in the destruction of family and other relationships, in trust issues and in employment status. The effects were devastating, leaving the victims feeling broken.”

Clacher ‘denies any wrongdoing’ and shows ‘no remorse’, Lord Cubie says

On sentencing, he said: “I have read the report carefully and considered what has been said on your behalf by counsel.

“You continue to deny any wrongdoing. So there is limited insight, no remorse and a continuing risk of serious damage to others as a result of your attitude.

“When I factor in the level of manipulation and the steps taken by you to avoid responsibility, I consider that the statutory test for an extended sentence is met, the normal period of licence being insufficient to protect those at risk.”

Lord Cubie granted non harassment orders to each complainer for a period of ten years and told Clacher he will be subject to the requirements of the Sex Offenders Act 2003 for an indefinite period of time.