James, 53, was last seen in Airdrie around 4pm on Monday, 30 May.
Officers traced his car, a Suzuki Swift, to the Loch Long car park in Arrochar, Argyll. It’s understood the keen hillwalker could also have travelled through the Tyndrum area.
A week from when he was reporting missing officers spoke to 90 people in the Arrochar and Tyndrum areas.
James is described as 5ft 6in tall, of athletic build and bald. When he was last seen he was believed to be wearing grey cargo style trousers with a black jacket or poncho, a black hat and black trainers.
Police previously said it was "completely out of character" for him to not be in contact with his family and friends.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 0985 of 31 May, 2022.