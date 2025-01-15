Last year a fugitive on the UK’s ‘most wanted’ list was finally apprehended after spending 27 years on the run.

80-year-old Richard Burrows was arrested at Heathrow Airport on March 28 and charged with a number of crimes relating to the historical abuse of children that allegedly took place between 1969 and 1971.

It meant that the National Crime Agency, who are responsible for fighting serious and organised crime, could tick a name off their list of most sought-after criminals and suspects.

But they are still hunting many more - with some from Scotland, or having been suspected of carrying out serious crimes in Scotland.

Here’s who is currently on the list. All these men are dangerous, so do not attempt to approach them and instead immediately call ‘999’.

For more information about all 20, you can visit the National Crime Agency website here.

1 . Allan Foster Foster is alleged to have murdered David 'Noddy' Rice at the Marsden Bay Car Park, South Shields on 24th May 2006. Foster is also wanted for two offences of conspiring to supply controlled drugs and also for the theft of a diamond ring. | National Crime Agency Photo Sales

2 . Ozgur Demir Demir is wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply 17.83 kg of diamorphine. Three others have already been convicted in connection with this offence. | National Crime Agency Photo Sales

3 . Jack Mayle Mayle is wanted in suspicion of the supply of MDMA, methylphenidate (a pharmaceutical drug) and diazepam. Mayle fled after being charged. He allegedly ran a drug line in South London and Surrey called the Flavour Quest. He worked with a dark web drug dealer buying and selling drugs between each other for onward sales through their respective drug networks. They sold LSD and various pharmaceutical medication. | National Crime Agency Photo Sales

4 . Kevin Thomas Parle Kevin Thomas Parle is wanted in connection with the murders in Liverpool of 16yr old Liam Kelly in 2004 & Lucy Hargreaves in 2005 | National Crime Agency Photo Sales