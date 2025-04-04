House set on fire in Edinburgh and spreads to neighbouring property in 'reckless' incident

A spate of incidents in Edinburgh are believed to be gang related, Police Scotland has said

Police are hunting for whomever deliberately set a house on fire in the Scottish capital, amid a spate of incidents believed to be gang-related.

At about 1.20am on Friday, officers were called out to the fire on Hay Drive, Niddrie, Edinburgh, which spread to a neighbouring property.

Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished. Nobody was injured.

Officers are concerned the incident could be linked to a recent number of firearms and fire-raising incidents in the city.

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger, of Police Scotland, said: “It is vital that we trace whoever is responsible for this reckless act as soon as possible. While we believe this was a targeted attack, the fire has spread to a neighbouring property and the consequences could have been far more serious.

“Our inquiries suggest this incident is linked to groups who are actively targeting each other, but we understand this will be concerning for the local community.

“Please be assured we are working hard to trace those involved. Our action this week demonstrates our commitment to tackling this type of crime.”

Police are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen a motorbike carrying two people which was in the area during the time of the incident.

Mr Grainger added: “We would urge anyone with information, or anyone with dashcam, doorbell footage or personal footage, to review it and get in touch with officers.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who saw this motorbike in the area. Please think back – did you see this vehicle? Or did you see anything suspicious in the area around the time?

“If you have any information at all, please contact us. Plain-clothed and uniform officers will remain in the area while our investigations continue. Anyone with any concerns, or any information, can approach these officers.”

Two further arrests have been made after more warrants were executed this week in Edinburgh following the series of incidents. On Thursday, officers attended five addresses across Edinburgh and Musselburgh.

Drugs, cash and weapons were seized, and police said two men, aged 25 and 33, were arrested and charged with alleged drug-related offences.

Another man, aged 38, was reported to the procurator fiscal, and a 30-year-old man was given two police warnings for alleged drugs offences.

Two additional firearms searches were carried out in Leith, Edinburgh, on Friday.

A total of six people have so far been arrested in connection with the ongoing firearms and fire-raising investigation, which police believe is the result of rival groups in conflict with each other.

The previous arrests, made in March, were two men, aged 28 and 38, a 16-year-old boy, and a 34-year-old woman.

About 1,600 vehicles have been searched, eight of which were recovered as they were stolen.

Police said 2,400 hours of CCTV footage is also being examined, and officers have delivered 500 leaflets in the community to reassure residents.

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, divisional commander for Edinburgh, said: “These incidents could have had much more serious consequences and I want to make it clear this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Significant inquiries are ongoing in relation to all of these incidents, and we are utilising all available resources to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We will continue to carry out additional, high-visibility patrols and disruption activity across the city and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to approach these officers, so we can take action.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, March 21.