'Terrified' girl, 12, has head stamped on during park attack as 'disgusting' attack filmed

The ‘disgusting’ attack took place in a park in Dundee on Wednesday and was filmed by the girl’s assailants

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital after having her head stomped on and being kicked in a park in Dundee.

Footage of the incident has emerged in which the girl is attacked while lying on the ground in an incident that took place before 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating the incident in which a 12-year-old girl was assaulted | Contributed

Visions shows the attackers targeting the girl’s head with stomps and kicks. The footage was later shared online.

The girl’s mother took her daughter to Ninewells Hospital following the incident for treatment.

The mother told STV News: “When she [my daughter] got through the door [at home], all I heard was screaming and it was one of the screams that you never want to hear.

“She was breaking her heart and told me she had been jumped. They were taking turns stamping on her head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We took her to the hospital last night. Her hair was all matted and the doctors checked her head because that is where she was kicked.”

The mother said the incident had left her “disgusted”.

“My daughter is now absolutely terrified,” she said. “She doesn’t want to leave the room without me. I feel absolutely disgusted that the attack was filmed.

“My family has been left in so much pain after this. It is going to take a long time for my daughter to get over this.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35pm on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, officers received a report of a girl having been assaulted at a park in Dundee.