Road closed as police brace for more Bonfire Night rioting

Public warned to avoid area as officers use stop and search powers to try to prevent disorder

Police have closed a road in Edinburgh amid reports of fireworks being thrown at vehicles.

The public were asked to avoid Niddrie Mains Road after it was shut at around 6:30pm on Tuesday between Duddingston Road West and Duddingston Park South. It was reopened an hour later, with no reports of casualties.

One eyewitness said: “There has been a really heavy police presence since half five, dozens of police vans and a helicopter. There must be around easily 50 officers in the Hay Drive area with riot gear. The road was closed at around half six.

Drone footage of riots in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh on November 5 last year. Picture: Press Association. | Press Association

“There has been large explosions on the street and I saw a few fireworks go off next to parked cars, with other fireworks fired across the road.

“Residents have been diverted down side streets. I’ve also seen people stopped and searched, with one man asked to open his bag for officers to check.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Moonbeam resources are assisting local officers in the Niddrie area following reports of youths throwing fireworks at vehicles.

“Niddrie Main Road is currently closed between Duddingston Road West and Duddingston Park South. The public are asked to avoid the area.

“There are no reported injuries and enquiries are ongoing. If you have information about planned criminal activity involving fireworks this evening, please contact us 101. If you wish to report an ongoing crime then dial 999.”

Earlier, police said they would use stop and search powers in some parts of the city to try to prevent disorder.

The force warned anyone suspected of planning anti-social behaviour in the Gracemount, Moredun and Niddrie areas would be searched.

Bus operator Lothian withdrew services from Niddrie at about 5pm as a "preventative measure". A police officer was injured and buses were damaged by pyrotechnics in the area on Halloween night.

Control zones banning the use of fireworks in certain areas of the city are in place until 10 November for the first time.

Buses were also being diverted in Gilmerton and Musselburgh, East Lothian.

Around 100 young people clashed with police in riot gear on Bonfire Night last year, with fireworks and petrol bombs thrown directly at officers.

Local authorities were given new powers to designate “firework control zones” (FCZs) in 2022 after a riot in Dundee, and Edinburgh City Council became the first local authority in Scotland to vote for implementing an FCZ in August.