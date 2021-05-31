On Friday, Police Scotland released a CCTV image in connection with an incident near to the Glasgow stadium on May 15.

It showed a blonde woman holding a can with her arm raised in the air.

A 28-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged and will appear in court at a later date.

