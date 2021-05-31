Glasgow Rangers: Woman arrested and charged after Rangers’ league title celebrations

A woman has been charged in connection with an incident near Ibrox Stadium on the day of Rangers’ league title victory.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 31st May 2021, 11:26 am

On Friday, Police Scotland released a CCTV image in connection with an incident near to the Glasgow stadium on May 15.

It showed a blonde woman holding a can with her arm raised in the air.

A 28-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged and will appear in court at a later date.

Police Scotland said its inquiry is ongoing.

