On Friday, Police Scotland released a CCTV image in connection with an incident near to the Glasgow stadium on May 15.
It showed a blonde woman holding a can with her arm raised in the air.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
A 28-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged and will appear in court at a later date.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
A woman has been charged in connection with an incident near Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on the day of Rangers’ title victory.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.