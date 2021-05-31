Ingram Street incident: Man dies after falling from seventh-floor window in Glasgow

A man has died after falling from a seventh-floor window in Glasgow’s Merchant City.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 31st May 2021, 9:32 am
Updated Monday, 31st May 2021, 9:40 am

Emergency services attended the scene on Ingram Street around 10.15pm on Sunday evening (May 30).

A spokesperson Police Scotland said: “About 10.15pm last night, officers were called to the report of a man having fallen from a seventh floor window at an address in Ingram Street, Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Coronavirus in Scotland: More than 1,000 coughing or spitting attacks on police ...

“He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance, however, sadly, he died.

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are now ongoing.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

A man has died after falling from a seventh-floor window in Glasgow.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.