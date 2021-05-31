A man has died after falling from a seventh-floor window in Glasgow’s Merchant City.

Emergency services attended the scene on Ingram Street around 10.15pm on Sunday evening (May 30).

A spokesperson Police Scotland said: “About 10.15pm last night, officers were called to the report of a man having fallen from a seventh floor window at an address in Ingram Street, Glasgow.

“He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance, however, sadly, he died.

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are now ongoing.”

A man has died after falling from a seventh-floor window in Glasgow.