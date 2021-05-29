In a post on their Facebook page last night (May 28), Police Scotland released 17 CCTV captures of people spotted in St George Square on May 15, when celebrations of Rangers FC's 55th Scottish Premiership title win descended into violent scenes.

The appeal about the 17 people issued last night comes after a further two men were arrested in association with the scenes in mid-May as Police Scotland's investigations into the event are ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland said: “We are continuing to investigate a large scale disturbance that occurred on Saturday 15 May 2021 in and around George Square in Glasgow.“We have released CCTV images of seventeen people we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 1048 of Saturday 15 May 2021.“Information can also be submitted via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S14-PO1.”

Police Scotland added that anyone wishing to send information can do so anonymously, or can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be offered anonymously.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Eight of the 17 people who Police Scotland has requested information about in relation to Rangers fan celebrations on Saturday May 15.