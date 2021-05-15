This comes after pleas from the Scottish Government and Police Scotland for fans to disperse and adhere to social distancing.

A Greater Glasgow Police statement said: "Our operation ahead of the Rangers v Aberdeen match has started.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers will be deploying at a number of locations including Ibrox Stadium and George Square.

Watch: Rangers fans gather in Glasgow as their team lifts the Scottish Premiership trophy

"Supporters congregating should disperse, take personal responsibility and use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully."

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf tweeted that it was important that fans took personal responsibility for their actions.

He wrote: “While there is a significant Police presence at Ibrox and across City, this is ultimately about personal responsibility.

"If you have gathered you should disperse, particularly given yday's announcement about Covid in Glasgow.”

The First Minister announced yesterday that the city of Glasgow would remain in level three for another week due to a high number of coronavirus cases.

A statement from Rangers Football Club said: “It’s a day to enjoy and to celebrate the achievements of our club, and the title win by Steven Gerrard and his team.

"However, we are cognisant that the battle against Covid-19 is far from over and that the virus is still live.

“It hasn’t gone away.

“Please celebrate this historic day for our club in a safe and sensible manner, respecting public safety- adhering to the current government guidelines and restrictions which are still in place.”

Rangers won on Saturday at Ibrox against Aberdeen by four goals to none.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.