Steven Gerrard names Rangers line-up vs Aberdeen aiming to complete unbeaten season ahead of team's SPFL Premiership trophy day
Steven Gerrard and his Rangers team are 90 minutes from an unbeaten SPFL Premiership season.
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 11:36 am
Aberdeen are visitors to Ibrox and the 90 minutes is only half the story with Rangers seeking yet more records after a dominant season at the top of the league.
James Tavernier will be presented with the SPFL Premiership trophy at the end of the match – and here are the players Steven Gerrard has tasked with achieving their invincible league campaign – where a win would also record a 100per cent win record at home.
