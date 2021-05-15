Pictures: Thousands of fans descend on Ibrox on trophy day

Fans cheered and chanted as players left the team bus before their home game against Aberdeen as Police Scotland called on them to “disperse and take personal responsibility and use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully”.

After the trophy is lifted, hundreds of fans are expected to march into the heart of Glasgow, with the Union Bears fan group announcing plans to walk from the stadium to George Square.Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf added that the “key point” for fans was taking “personal responsibility”.

On Friday night, scores of Rangers fans lighted red flares simultaneously along the Clyde close to the Clyde Arc, known as the “squinty bridge”.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow division, said: “Under the current restrictions no-one should be gathering in numbers of more than six at the stadium or any other location, and Police Scotland supports the club in urging its fans to do the right thing and follow the coronavirus regulations around gatherings.

“We will continue to liaise with our partners, including the Scottish Government, to ensure matches can be completed safely and to minimise the risk to both our officers and the public.

“The sacrifices people have made have allowed for further easing of regulations, however we continue to ask people to take personal responsibility and to use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully.”

