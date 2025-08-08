Pensioner dies in hospital six days after being hit by car in Airdrie while riding mobility scooter
A pensioner who was hit by a car in Airdrie while riding a mobility scooter has died six days after the collision.
The 84-year-old man died in hospital, Police Scotland has confirmed.
The collision took place on Gartlea Road around 4.50pm on Friday last week.
The driver of the mobility scooter was hit by a silver Vauxhall Mokka in the incident.
The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died in the early hours of Thursday.
There were no other injuries from the collision.
Police Scotland Sergeant Ross Allison said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to come forward.
“We would also ask anyone with dashcam footage from the Gartlea Road area around the time of the crash to review it and contact us if it could assist with our investigation.”
