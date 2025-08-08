A man riding a mobility scooter has died after being hit by a car.

A pensioner who was hit by a car in Airdrie while riding a mobility scooter has died six days after the collision.

The 84-year-old man died in hospital, Police Scotland has confirmed.

An 84-year-old man who was using a mobility scooter has died following the collision. | Police Scotland

The collision took place on Gartlea Road around 4.50pm on Friday last week.

The driver of the mobility scooter was hit by a silver Vauxhall Mokka in the incident.

The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died in the early hours of Thursday.

There were no other injuries from the collision.

Police Scotland Sergeant Ross Allison said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to come forward.