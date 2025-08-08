Pensioner dies in hospital six days after being hit by car in Airdrie while riding mobility scooter

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 8th Aug 2025, 08:37 BST
A man riding a mobility scooter has died after being hit by a car.

A pensioner who was hit by a car in Airdrie while riding a mobility scooter has died six days after the collision.

The 84-year-old man died in hospital, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
An 84-year-old man who was using a mobility scooter has died following the collision.placeholder image
An 84-year-old man who was using a mobility scooter has died following the collision. | Police Scotland

The collision took place on Gartlea Road around 4.50pm on Friday last week.

The driver of the mobility scooter was hit by a silver Vauxhall Mokka in the incident.

Join the thousands of Scots who receive The Scotsman’s daily newsletter

The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died in the early hours of Thursday.

There were no other injuries from the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Scotland Sergeant Ross Allison said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to come forward.

“We would also ask anyone with dashcam footage from the Gartlea Road area around the time of the crash to review it and contact us if it could assist with our investigation.”

Related topics:Police ScotlandPensionerGlasgowAirdrie
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice