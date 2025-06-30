East Renfrewshire crime: Man, 39, charged after '40 headstones damaged' at cemetery

By Lucinda Cameron
Published 30th Jun 2025, 14:21 BST
Man charged after gravestones smashed and crucifix set on fire

A man has been charged after around 40 headstones were damaged and a wooden crucifix set alight in a cemetery.

Police were called to the scene at St Conval’s Cemetery on Glasgow Road, Barrhead, in East Renfrewshire, at around 8.50am on Sunday June 29.

A man is due to appear before Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday.

On Monday police said that a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged wilful fire-raising and vandalism.

He is expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court in due course.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

