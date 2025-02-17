Dog dies and grandmother suffers broken arm and deep puncture wounds in XL bully attack

The dog was put down following the attack involving an alleged XL bully

A dog has died and a woman suffered a broken arm in an attack involving an alleged XL bully in South Lanarkshire.

The XL bully is alleged to have jumped over a fence and grabbed a Pomeranian by the neck in the incident on Station Road, Law, on February 8.

The eight-year-old Pomeranian was taken to the vet after the attack and put down.

A grandmother also sustained deep puncture wounds and a broken arm in the incident.

Emma Hoey - the owner of the Pomeranian named Buddy, told STV News: “Me and my mum are just as heartbroken. Everywhere I look reminds me of him and I can’t wrap my head around the fact we won’t see him again. He didn’t deserve to die that way.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Saturday, February 8, 2025, we were called to a report of a woman and her dog injured by another dog in a garden on Station Road, Law.

“The woman attended hospital for treatment. The dog was taken to a vet with serious injuries and was put down.

“A 22-year-old woman is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”

It is illegal to own an XL bully dog in Scotland without an exemption certificate, under regulations introduced last year.