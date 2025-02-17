Dog dies and grandmother suffers broken arm and deep puncture wounds in XL bully attack
A dog has died and a woman suffered a broken arm in an attack involving an alleged XL bully in South Lanarkshire.
The XL bully is alleged to have jumped over a fence and grabbed a Pomeranian by the neck in the incident on Station Road, Law, on February 8.
The eight-year-old Pomeranian was taken to the vet after the attack and put down.
A grandmother also sustained deep puncture wounds and a broken arm in the incident.
Emma Hoey - the owner of the Pomeranian named Buddy, told STV News: “Me and my mum are just as heartbroken. Everywhere I look reminds me of him and I can’t wrap my head around the fact we won’t see him again. He didn’t deserve to die that way.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Saturday, February 8, 2025, we were called to a report of a woman and her dog injured by another dog in a garden on Station Road, Law.
“The woman attended hospital for treatment. The dog was taken to a vet with serious injuries and was put down.
“A 22-year-old woman is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”
It is illegal to own an XL bully dog in Scotland without an exemption certificate, under regulations introduced last year.
Owners must also have their dogs neutered, microchipped and muzzled and on a lead when in public, including when in a car. Anyone found to be breaching the rules could face a fine of up to six months’ imprisonment and a fine of up to £5,000.