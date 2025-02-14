Police Scotland officers to receive backdated pay rise after arbitrators called in

Police officers across Scotland have been given a pay rise that will be backdated to April 1 of last year

Police officers in Scotland will see their pay increase by 4.75 per cent this year, it has been confirmed, after arbitrators were called in.

The increase will come into force in the March pay round, and be backdated to April 1 of last year following a decision from Acas.

Police Scotland officers are receiving a pay rise

The initial offer of 4.75 per cent was made to staff last year, but those representing workers returned with a 5.5 per cent counter-offer.

While civilian police staff accepted the first uplift, talks with those representing officers broke down to the point arbitrators were required. On Friday, Acas announced its decision to confirm the 4.75 per cent offer.

A statement from the Scottish Police Federation – the body which represents rank-and-file police officers – said: “We acknowledge the ruling and understand that it will bring mixed reactions among our colleagues.

“Whilst we are deeply disappointed with the outcome, we respect the process and will now focus on preparing for the pay negotiations for 2025/26. Can I thank all police officers in Scotland for their support and dedication in serving the communities of Scotland.

“We know their true worth and will continue to fight for better pay and conditions.”

Fiona McQueen, the interim chairwoman of the Scottish Police Authority, said: “In a challenging financial climate this outcome ensures important recognition of the valuable contribution our police officers make. I want to thank those officers and their staff association representatives for their continued commitment and patience during these negotiations and the arbitration process.”

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “Police officers deliver significant service and value for our communities. I am hugely grateful for their skill, dedication and goodwill and it is important officers are rewarded and recognised.”

Acas chief conciliator Marina Glasgow said: “After exploring all the options, Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Federation agreed to Acas arbitration. Both parties have now been made aware of the arbitrator’s decision, which is confidential, and our services remain available.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “Police officers do an outstanding job in challenging circumstances and I am grateful to them for all they do to keep communities safe.

“I welcome the outcome of the arbitration process, which means that police officers in Scotland will receive an uplift of 4.75 per cent, backdated to April 1, 2024, in their March salaries.